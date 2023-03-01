Fayose Congratulates Tinubu, Calls For Ayu’s Resignation As PDP Chairman

A former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has congratulated Bola Tinubu on his presidential election victory as he also called for the resignation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in the early hours of Wednesday declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer as the president-elect after beating PDP’s Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi.

Hours after the declaration, the PDP chieftain lauded Tinubu for the win.

“I congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his election as the next President of Nigeria,” he tweeted on his handle.

‘Accept the Outcome’

While other candidates have rejected the election and called for its cancellation, Fayose is requesting one thing from them.

“As the presidential election comes to an end, I urge other contestants, especially Atiku Abubakar to accept the outcome in the overall interest of our country. There will always be another day,” the former governor said.

Fayose, who ruled Ekiti under the umbrella of the PDP, is equally calling for the resignation of the party’s embattled national chairman Ayu.

“As for the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, I call for his immediate resignation for his inability to move the party forward,” he said, echoing the lines of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike and other aggrieved party members.