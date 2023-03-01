‘I Will Work Day And Night To Make Nigeria Better,’ Tinubu Promises

President-elect Bola Tinubu has promised to carry every Nigerian along and work for the betterment of the nation.

This was his assurance when he and his running mate Kashim Shettima received their certificates of return at the International Conference Centre in Abuja on Wednesday.

“To you the people, especially the youths, I will work day and night. I will work to the utmost of my ability to make Nigeria better,” the former Lagos State governor said during the event.

“For this to be a victory at all, it cannot simply be a victory for one man or even one party. It must become a victory for all Nigerians who are committed to a greater society.”

The event happened hours after the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer was declared the winner of Saturday’s presidential election.

Tinubu was accompanied to the event by his wife, Oluremi Tinubu; running mate and Senator representing Borno State Kashim Shettima; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as well as a retinue of governors, senators, and APC members.