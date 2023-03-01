Labour Party’s Onyewuchi Wins Imo East Senatorial Seat 

The 54-year-old Onyewuchi is a former member of the House of Representatives  - Owerri-Municipal/Owerri-North/West-Federal Constituency -  but that was under the umbrella of the PDP.

By Eyitope Kuteyi
Updated March 1, 2023
Ezenwa Onyewuchi
Ezenwa Onyewuchi is one of the persons that won election under the Labour Party in this year's exercise.

 

The candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi has been declared the winner of the Imo East Senatorial District election.

He was announced as the winner of the zone on Tuesday after polling the highest number of votes.

Senator Onyewuchi who is the Senator representing the zone in the Red Chambers retained the seat after polling 100,631 votes to beat Uche Onyeagocha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 87,229 votes.

On his part, Onyeagucha was the Secretary to the Imo State Government under the short-lived administration of Emeka Ihedioha in the southeast state.

