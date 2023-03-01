Make Nigerian Arbitrators More Relevant In Government-Related Disputes, Aderemi Charges Tinubu

The Chairman of the International Law Association (ILA) Arbitration Committee, Tolulope Aderemi, has congratulated the winner of the 2023 presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Aderemi, in his congratulatory message made available to the press, admonished the President-Elect to work closely with Nigerian arbitrators in government-related disputes, explaining that Nigerian arbitrators constitute some of the best in the world and Nigeria should not prefer foreigners over its own equally competent and qualified arbitrators.

He encouraged Asiwaju Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory, urging him to mend whatever is left of a fragile Nigeria and build a united country which will enhance the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

According to Aderemi, ‘democracy has won. Though we may not all agree with the outcome of the election, particularly with the technical upsurge(s), the truth is, this election was one of the hardest-fought; elevated the quality of debates and even threw up some of the best candidates. We must therefore take the benefit of its outcome and positivity towards a brighter future for Nigeria’.

“Whether Asiwaju, Obi, Kwakwanso or Atiku, again, democracy has won. Our focus should now be how to help the in-coming administration achieve a Nigeria we can all be proud of. This is the only country we have and we must protect its integrity,” Aderemi added.

The Arbitration Boss also challenged Nigerians to hold the in-coming administration accountable to its manifesto whilst charging the in-coming government expeditiously deal with any commercial disputes with equal vigour like their foreign partners; effective dispute management strategies.

Aderemi also noted that the Tinubu-led government must also seek to strengthen institutions, ensure the respect of the rule of law, protect foreign investments; revive foreign and local investor-confidence in the Nigerian market and create an environment where Arbitration Awards are respected by parties. All of these makes it easy to do business in Nigeria, he added.

He admonished the incoming administration to take advantage of the rich bank of competent and qualified arbitrators to act in domestic arbitrations. He also stressed that disputes that are government-connected should be domiciled in-country.