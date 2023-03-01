‘Master Strategist,’ Ganduje, Buni Hail Tinubu On Election Victory

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has congratulated the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, on his election victory, describing him as a master strategist.

After a keenly contested race, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the February 25 presidential election. He polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, who scored 6,984,520.

Hours after Tinubu’s emergence as president-elect, Ganduje issued a statement through his media aide, Abba Anwar applauding the APC candidate’s hard political struggle.

[READ ALSO] 2023 Elections: President-Elect Tinubu Thanks ‘Obidients’, Others For Participating In Democracy

To Ganduje, Tinubu is a “master strategist, a builder of man and space, an acknowledged brilliant political leader, a leader with national spread, an enduring and ensuring promoter of sustainable democracy and development and a skilful mover.

“Tinubu’s decades-long fight for the restoration of democracy in the country is well understood by Nigerians. Hence we see the wisdom and valid reason for entrusting our future to him.”

The governor assured that Tinubu would evolve strategies in facing problems plaguing the nation, commending the APC leadership and membership for standing firm to this point.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s genuine investment in human, national development, and national integration played some critical roles in endearing him to all sections of the country,” he observed.

“Tinubu’s victory will not only benefit our motherland Nigeria, but it will also at the same time be a morale booster for Africa, as a continent, and for the practice of global democracy.”

In a similar vein, Yobe State Governor has described Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima as the best team for Nigeria at this material time.

The governor, according to a statement by his media aide, Mamman Mohammed on Wednesday, said Nigerians “have spoken with great hope for a better Nigeria through the Tinubu/Shettima Presidency”.

“Tinubu is a true Nigerian who in his private and public life accommodates Nigerians from various ethnic, cultural, and religious backgrounds,” the governor said while congratulating the duo on their victory at the just concluded polls.

“His experience in transforming Lagos state would no doubt be used for the transformation of a larger Nigeria.”

While calling on Nigerians including other candidates who contested along with him to support the President-elect to build a more united and prosperous Nigeria, Buni prayed to God to guide the incoming Asiwaju/Kashim administration for a more united, prosperous, and better country.