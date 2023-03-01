No Issue Encountered Challenges Freeness, Fairness Of 2023 Elections – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is of the opinion that the challenges encountered during the February 25th general elections did not pose a challenge to the transparency of the electoral process.

The president stated this in a communique where he congratulated the winner of the just concluded presidential election, Bola Tinubu, saying that he is best the man for the job.

Further reacting to the victory the president said it is not that the exercise was without fault but that “none of the issues registered represent a challenge to the freeness and fairness of the elections”.

President Buhari while agreeing that there were technical problems with electronic transmission of the results. however, stated that there will be areas that need work to bring further transparency and credibility to the voting procedure.

Buhari also opined that within Nigeria, the results reveal democracy’s ripening in the country, adding that never has the electoral map shifted so drastically in one cycle.

“In the presidential elections, states in all regions across the nation changed colour. Some amongst you may have noticed my home state amongst them.

“The winning candidate did not carry his own home state either. That happens during a competitive election. Votes and those that cast them cannot be taken for granted. Each must be earned. Competition is good for our democracy.

“There is no doubt the people’s decision has been rendered in the results we look at today,” the president emphasized.

Speaking to those who might be aggrieved by the result of the election, Buhari said it is fine to disagree with views and outcomes.

He, however, stressed that “if any candidate believes they can prove the fraud they claim is committed against them, then bring forward the evidence. If they cannot, then we must conclude that the election was indeed the people’s will – no matter how hard that may be for the losers to accept. If they feel the need to challenge, please take it to the courts, not to the streets.

“However, to do the latter means they are not doing it in the interest of the people, but rather to inflame, to put people in harm’s way and all for personal, selfish gains.

“After a degree of polarization that necessarily accompanies any election, it is now time to come together and act responsibly. I call on all candidates to remember the peace pledge they signed just days before the election. Do not undermine the credibility of INEC. Let us now move forward as one. The people have spoken”.

Buhari heartily congratulated Asiwaju Tinubu on his victory, saying the former Lagos State governor is the best person for the job.

The president promised to work with him and his team to ensure an orderly handover of power.