PHOTOS: Tinubu Receives Certificate Of Return

Barely a few hours after emerging as president-elect, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has received his Certificate of Return.

Tinubu, 70, polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 6,984,520.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Receives Certificate Of Return As President-Elect

His running mate Kashim Shettima also got his certificate of return at the event.

This is his first shot at the Nigerian presidency, after joining forces to end the 16-year rule of the PDP.

On Wednesday evening, Tinubu was presented with the certificate by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the International Conference Centre

He was accompanied by his wife, Oluremi Tinubu; running mate and Senator representing Borno State Kashim Shettima; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as well as a retinue of governors, senators, and APC members.

See the photos below: