PHOTOS: Tinubu, Shettima Visit Buhari In Katsina, Present Certificates Of Return

Fresh from their recent victory, President-elect Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima visited President Muhammadu Buhari in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State on Wednesday.

Photos shared by Buhari on Twitter show Tinubu and Shettima in a celebratory mood, presenting their certificates of return, hours after receiving the documents from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

It was my pleasure to receive His Excellency the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and His Excellency the Vice President-Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, at home in Daura, today. Two men who are true believers in Nigeria and genuinely committed to progress & development. The President-elect was accompanied by some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, including Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi).