PHOTOS: Tinubu, Shettima Visit Buhari In Katsina, Present Certificates Of Return

Fresh from their recent victory, President-elect Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima visited President Muhammadu Buhari in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State on Wednesday.
Photos shared by Buhari on Twitter show Tinubu and Shettima in a celebratory mood, presenting their certificates of return, hours after receiving the documents from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
It was my pleasure to receive His Excellency the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and His Excellency the Vice President-Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, at home in Daura, today. Two men who are true believers in Nigeria and genuinely committed to progress & development.
The President-elect was accompanied by some All Progressives Congress (APC) governors, including Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), and Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi).
After a hard-fought battle on February 25, 70-year-old Tinubu, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), claimed the highest number of votes — 8,794,726, almost two million votes more than his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Abubakar, 76, who has now run for president six times, got 6,984,520 votes, while the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, who, in less than a year, galvanised young voters in a manner some have described as unprecedented finished the race with 6,101,533.