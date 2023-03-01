Presidential Election: Peter Obi To Address Nigerians ‘Shortly’

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi says he will address Nigerians and the international community over the outcome of Saturday’s elections.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu defeated Obi and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar in the keenly-contested poll.

While the LP and others have rejected the outcome of the exercise, the former Anambra State governor said he intends to address the people soon.

Our Vice presidential candidate Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed is addressing an international press conference at the Labour Party Headquarters in Abuja. I intend to address Nigerians and the international community shortly. -PO pic.twitter.com/Q3hEXvFdZs — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) March 1, 2023

