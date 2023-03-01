Reps Leader Doguwa Remanded In Prison Over Election-Related Murder Case

Kano State Police Command says the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, is in custody on homicide allegations.

This comes after his reported arrest on Wednesday in connection with a purported murder incident on election day in Doguwa Local Government Area (LGA).

Doguwa, who is also the House of Representatives member representing Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency, was arrested at the airport after he refused to respond to a police invitation, two days after the incident of unrest in his constituency.

He is to be arraigned in court as investigations are still ongoing.