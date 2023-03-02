2023 Elections: Tinubu Is The Clear Choice Of Nigerians – APC Chairman

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, is of the opinion that the party’s candidate in the recently concluded presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmes Tinubu, is indeed the people’s clear choice.

Addressing a news conference, Senator Adamu said the party is out to share the spirit of the moment with Nigerians.

He added that the essence of the press conference is to show appreciation to Nigerians having won the February 25th presidential election.

The APC chairman saluted the free and fair decision of Nigerians, he also applauded president Buhari for standing by the party and its candidate.

He stressed that the people of Nigeria trust Senator Tinubu and have given him their mandate to heal the wound in the land.

On behalf of the party, Senator Adamu extended an olive branch to all presidential candidates who lost the polls, and condemned the act of the PDP and Labour Party who called for the cancellation of the election.

Adamu asked Nigerians to rise up against those calling for the cancellation of the election and urged all aggrieved persons to seek legal redress, adding that the call for the cancellation of the election is an attempt to set the nation on fire