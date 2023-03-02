Kogi Central: Akpoti-Uduaghan Writes INEC Chairman, Demands Review Of Result

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in last Saturday’s Kogi Central senatorial election, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has written to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Mahmood Yakubu.

Akpoti-Uduaghan is asking the electoral body to review the result that led to the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Abubakar Sadiku-Ohere as the winner of the election in the senatorial district.

On February 28, the electoral body said Sadiku-Ohere garnered 52,132 votes against Natasha’s 51,763 votes to clinch the seat, a difference of 369 votes between them.

INEC Returning Officer for Kogi Central Senatorial District, Prof. Rotimi Ajayi, announced the result on Tuesday in Okene.

Not satisfied with the development, the PDP candidate alleged the results were manipulated in favour of the APC candidate.

In a letter written by her lawyers on March 1, Akpoti-Uduaghan claimed she was wrongly credited with 51,763 votes.

“In the said election, Engr Abubakar Sadiku Ohere, the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was wrongly credited with 52,132 votes and declared the winner of the election in the Senatorial District while our client was wrongly credited with 51,763 votes,” the letter read.

“It is our position that after careful and meticulous review of the election results from the duplicate of the result sheets, we discovered that votes were manipulated and adjusted in favour of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

“We have our Client’s firm instructions pursuant to Section 65 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 to demand and hereby demand for a review of the declaration and return of Engr. Abubakar Sadiku Ohere made by the Returning Officer for the Senatorial District.”

Sadiku-Ohere’s lawyer also called on Professor Yakubu to use his good office “in reviewing the above and declare our Client as the winner of the Kogi Central Senatorial District election conducted on February 25, 2023.”