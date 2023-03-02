Nigeria Overpower Uganda, Book U-20 World Cup Ticket

The Flying Eagles have booked a spot in the semi-finals of the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations after seeing off the Junior Cranes of Uganda 1-0.

Thursday’s win at the Suez Canal Authority Stadium in Egypt also sealed the team’s place in the FIFA U-20 World Cup billed for Indonesia later in the year.

While the Ugandans gave Nigeria a tough game, Ibrahim Jumia scored an own goal to hand victory to the West Africans in the tightly-contested match.

The win makes Ladan Bosso’s team the second side after Senegal to book a place in the semi-finals of the competition. The Young Lions of Teranga piped the Benin Republic by the same margin earlier in the day.

Nigeria have won the U-20 AFCON seven times but have failed to clinch the global prize.