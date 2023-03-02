NSCDC Celebrates World Civil Defence Day, Launches Official Corps Anthem

As one of the 60-member nations of the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), joined the rest of the world to mark the year 2023 World Civil Defence Day with the theme: “The role of Information Technologies in Risks Assessment”.

The event which coincided with the second-year anniversary of the appointment of Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR, as the Commandant General of NSCDC and the Passing out Parade of 530 personnel of 2019 intakes from an intensive eight (😎 weeks of training in arms bearing, tactics and regimentation, also witnessed the official presentation and launching of the NSCDC Anthem by the Band Corps for use by Zonal Commands, State Commands and Training Colleges in all official programmes of the Corps.

In his address, the CG revealed that the Corps’ dogged fight against criminal elements such as vandals, economic saboteurs and oil thieves via the application of advanced technologies is yielding unprecedented results.

According to him, the strategy has resulted in the arrest of 546 suspects with 429 of them undergoing prosecution and 51 convictions, 134 trucks and 36 boats, destruction of 71 illegal refineries and 22 illegal oil bunkering sites, with other equipment used in perpetrating such illicit acts impounded.

Audi maintained that, due to the appreciation of Modern Information and Communication Technology, the Corps has upgraded its ICT centre at the National Headquarters with state-of-the-art facilities which are being maximised to meet up with challenges of modern crime fighting and management.

According to him, “the Corps has designed, developed and deployed Integrated Electronic Arrest And Reporting system (i-Ears) for classified communication of intelligence, documentation of report from Divisional Commands to the Commandant General via State Commandants.

“The same I-EARS application is used for Confidential Inter-Agency Data Sharing, Emergency Threat Reporting on a real-time basis as fully deployed to live stream and monitor security situations across the country during the first phase of the 2023 General elections”.

On the security of the schools environment and pupils, Audi stated that NSCDC has facilitated the completion of the Community and School Threat Alert and Broadcast System ( C-STAB), stressing that the recent Flag off of the National School Security and Emergency Response Centre at the Corps National Headquarters was one of the steps taken to end attacks on our educational institutions.

He added that the Corps has developed Agro-Rangers Secure Agric Produce Transport Corridor (SAT-C) and procurement of response monitoring devices which is aimed at protecting farmers, farmlands, farm produce and other agro-allied investments of government from attacks, and provision of food right-of-way to control the damage of perishable goods due to traffic jams or illegal delays on the road, among other applications and innovations.

“Within the 2 years of providing leadership to the Corps, our ICT and cyber experts have designed, developed and deployed Electronic Disaster Alert Monitoring Application to enable NSCDC to receive and jointly respond to fire, flood and other emergencies and to enable us to provide crowd control, crime prevention and protection of response officers and equipment during emergencies.

“The Corps has jointly designed, developed, and about deploying Address Verification System (AVS) in collaboration with NIPOST for the prevention of indiscriminate use of fake addresses to acquire national identity such as drivers licenses etc. It also provides for the protection of private security guards and travelers against mistaken arrest and detention.

“I have facilitated the Completion and implementation of Community and School Threat Alert and Broadcast System (C-STAB) as an early warning system to broadcast advancement of threats to the community and transmission of distress to security agencies”, the CG informed.

He called on personnel who passed out from the weapon handling, operational tactics and regimentation training to exhibit high level of professional conducts by observing rules of engagement on the field.

He warned that the NSCDC’s Code of Conduct does not condone unethical behaviour like accidental discharge, harassment and intimidation of the populace, warning that anyone found compromising laid down rules and standards of the Corps would not be spared.

Other attractions of the day included demonstrations Female square combat display, Single and double sentry, Silent Drill, Unarmed combat display, Stripling and assembling of G3 and AK 47 riffles by operatives from the Counter-Terrorism Unit, Special Female Squad and CBRN units.