Police Repel Terrorists, Kill Two And Recover Rifles In Katsina

Police in Katsina State on Wednesday neutralized two terrorists and injured several others at Yasore village in the Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred at about 07:30hrs after the command received a distress call that terrorists in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked the village.

Consequently, the Divisional Police Officer of Batsari led a combined team of Police and vigilante groups to the area, engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel, and repelled them.

In the process of repelling the terrorists, two AK-47 rifles alongside ninety-seven (97) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, five (5) AK-47 rifle magazines, two GSM phones, and a bunch of criminal charms were recovered in the course of scanning the scene.

Other items recovered at the scene include a black bag containing N2,580, a lighter, a pen, and a blue veil.

The Katsina Police Command spokesman Gambo Isah in a press briefing explained that many of the terrorists were reasonably believed to have been neutralized and/or escaped the scene with gunshot wounds.

He maintained that search parties were currently combing the nearest bushes with a view of arresting or recovering the terrorists’ bodies.

According to him, the command is appealing to members of the communities around the area to report to the nearest police station any person found or seen with a suspected injury.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, in charge of elections, CP Kolo Yusuf, commended the efforts of the Police and the vigilante for the display of uncommon courage, gallantry, and professionalism in dealing with the hoodlums,” he added.