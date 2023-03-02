Presidential Election: Many Polling Unit Results Were Changed, Claims Aisha Yesufu

A Labour Party supporter, Aisha Yesufu, has claimed that a lot of polling unit results in last Saturday’s presidential election were altered, insisting the election was marred by rigging.

Yesufu, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, said that even in Lagos State where the Labour Party won, there was rigging as she claimed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) got lower votes than was officially allocated to them.

“What we are saying is that even the Lagos State [number] was rigged, the number that APC got is much lower than what we finally have. And one of the things we are talking about is that in a lot of polling units, results were changed.

“And I think one of the things they forgot was the fact that there is going to be an iReV where polling unit results were going to be uploaded; it’s not what they normally have where they just collate and have everything in a lump. And so people can see and a lot of people have the results,” she said.

She noted that there were several incidences where polling unit results were so “intelligently” cancelled and mutilated and also where results from one state were found in another state.

Yesufu said that the Labour Party wants polling unit results to be compared with what INEC uploaded on its portal.

She added that the ruling party has been telling them to go to court and she said that they will definitely do so because they have confidence in the judiciary.

The Labour Party member said that this time around, Nigerians are going to focus on the judiciary and will ensure that they do the right thing.

She noted that for her party, it is not about winning but about having a transparent, free and fair process that is in line with the rule of law.