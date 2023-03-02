Supplementary Elections To Hold After Guber, Assembly Polls, Says INEC 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will conduct supplementary polls after the governorship and state house of assembly elections.

Guber and assembly elections will take place next weekend, two weeks after the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly polls.

“The Commission is aware that in some Senatorial Districts and Federal Constituencies, Declarations and Returns were not made. The Commission is compiling the list of the affected constituencies,” INEC’s National Commissioner Festus Okoye said in a Thursday statement.

“A date for supplementary elections will be fixed after the Governorship and State Assembly elections.”

The electoral umpire also expressed readiness to conduct the guber and state assembly polls, maintaining that the Commission won’t postpone the exercise as being speculated in some quarters.

“The Commission assures Nigerians that the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday 11th March 2023 will hold as scheduled and all the processes and procedures leading to the election are being finalized,” Okoye, INEC’s Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, added.

“Furthermore, the Commission will conduct the re-scheduled elections in Enugu and Edo States on Saturday 11th March 2023 along with the Governorship and State Assembly elections.”