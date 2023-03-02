VIDEO: Tearful Obi Laments Nigerians’ Sufferings

The flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in Nigeria’s just-concluded presidential election, Peter Obi was tearful on Thursday as he lamented the sufferings of young Nigerians in the country.

Narrating his encounter with an unemployed female graduate from Nasarawa State who works a tea-maker, Obi said, “She has no job, she graduated since 2018. She told me she is learning how to bake. Then I asked her why she is not baking instead of coming here to do this, she said she doesn’t have N75,000 to buy an oven. That is the life you get in Nigeria; people who don’t have N75,000 to buy an oven.”

The former Anambra State also said he won the February 25 presidential election and he will explore all legal options to reclaim his mandate.

“We will explore all legal and peaceful option to reclaim our mandate. We won the election and we will prove it to Nigerians,” Obi said at a press conference on Thursday in Abuja.

“I am challenging the process,” Obi declared to a room full of journalists at Nigeria’s capital city, his first media appearance after the declaration of a winner by the electoral umpire.

“This is very unfair. It is the least expected of Nigeria,” he said.