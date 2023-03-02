You Can’t Build Peace On Faulty Foundations, I’ll Challenge The Process – Obi

Mr Peter Obi, the flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25th presidential election, has said he will not call for violence in reclaiming the polls which he “rightly” won, but will also not build peace on a faulty foundation of injustice.

The LP presidential candidate stated this on Thursday while reacting to a question as to what he will do if the APC reaches out to make peace for the good of the country.

APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu was on Wednesday declared President-Elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), many faulted the electoral process including Mr Peter Obi who was of the opinion that the Labour was the winner of the polls.

In his reaction to the question of peace for the sake of the nation, Mr Obi said he has never called for violence since the results were declare, he however noted that if peace means allowing things to stand without challenging the process legally, then that is a line he will not toe.

“I have had several phone calls where I asked people to remain calm and peaceful, that has nothing to do with what I am challenging, I am challenging the process,” Obi enunciated.

The former Anambra State governor further stated that “if a process is faulty, it is faulty, in fact, you can’t build peace on a faulty foundation, it cannot happen anywhere in the world”.

He said the foundation has to be right for peace to prevail, adding that it is the foundation of the process that saw Tinubu emerge that will be challenged.

Mr Obi pleaded with Nigerians to support this cause, noting that this challenge is about the ordinary Nigerian and the future of the nation.