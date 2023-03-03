Ohanaeze Ndigbo Declares Support For Sanwo-Olu’s Re-Election

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has declared support for Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid ahead of the March 11 governorship election.

Speaking during a media briefing on Thursday in Lagos, the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Sunday Ossai, made the declaration, saying the group was in support of the governor because he had fulfilled his campaign promises to its members.

He promised that the Igbo apex body in Lagos would reciprocate the kind gesture of the governor by ensuring that its people vote massively to secure his re-election.

Ossai also condemned and distanced the group from a statement calling for the governor’s resignation credited to one Okechukwu Isiguzoro.

He said neither Ndigbo in Lagos nor the national body of the group has any relationship with self the acclaimed national Secretary-General, urging the governor and others to disregard his statement.

“Isiguzoro tried to envelop our common thoughts and reasoning which is very wrong. He was acting on behalf of the national Ohanaeze and not on behalf of Lagos State,” he stated.

“As President of the Lagos State Ohanaeze, I represent the mouthpiece of Ndigbo in Lagos and I, hereby, debunk the so-called Ohanaeze Ndigbo asking Governor Sanwo-Olu to resign.

“This did not come out from the official body of Ohanaeze Ndigbo talk less of Ohanaeze Ndibo Lagos State.”