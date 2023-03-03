Police Officer’s Son Dies In Lagos Inferno

The 15-year-old son of a senior officer serving at the Lagos State Police Command has been confirmed dead after a fire outbreak at Falamo Police Barracks in Ikoyi area of Lagos.

Reports say the inferno gutted Room 24, Block 1 occupied by one Assistant Superintendent of Police Godspower David attached to Bar Beach Division in Victoria Island.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos, Benjamin Hundeyin recalled that the incident was reported to the Divisional Police Officer in Ikoyi while a team of emergency responders were drafted to the scene and successfully put out the fire.

Hundeyin added that “during evacuation of the debris, the corpse of Emmanuel Godspower David, the son of the officer consumed by the inferno, was found”.

The PPRO said the corpse of the teenager had been evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy, while an investigation has been launched.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has paid a visit to the family at Falomo Police Barracks in company with the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations, Isa Grema.

Owohunwa, who was received by the officer and his wife, prayed God to comfort the family and appreciated the bereaved couple.