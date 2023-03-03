Three Dead, Others Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Road Crash 

Three persons have died and three others injured following multiple auto crashes along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Ogun State Sector of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed this on Friday in a statement by the Routes Commander and the Public Education Officer, Florence Okpe, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

“Eight persons were involved. Three persons sustained various degrees of injuries, two were rescued unhurt and unfortunately, three persons were recorded killed,” she said.

Three vehicles were involved with registration numbers MNA48ZY Toyota Hiace bus, ABC682ZW MAN truck, and T- 3756LA DAF truck.

“The suspected cause of the multiple crashes was excessive speed which led to the loss of control on the part of the truck driver who rammed into the Julius Berger truck as he was about to make a U-TURN and the Toyota bus also collided with the truck,” she said.

The injured victims were said to have been taken to Victory Hospital Ogere for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara.

Meanwhile, the Sector Commander, Federal Roads Sector Commander, Ogun, Ahmed Umar, has commiserated with the family of the crash victims and also pleaded with the public to always drive defensively by anticipating the action of other drivers and observing road signs.