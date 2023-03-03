‘Your Victory Is A Call To Duty’, Aregbesola Tells Tinubu

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola says the victory of Nigeria’s President-Elect, Bola Tinubu is a call to duty.

Aregbesola, in a congratulatory message, also said the former Lagos State governor deserves every commendation for his triumph at the February 25 presidential poll.

The ex-governor of Osun State also prayed that God will give Tinubu good health and the wisdom needed for a successful tenure in office.

“This victory is a call to duty,” Aregbesola said in the message titled, ‘Jagaban: A Call To Duty’.

“It is my wish that with this victory comes the consolidation of the eight years of massive infrastructure development and progressive policies of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, deepening of the democratic process, advancement of social democracy, promotion of party discipline and guaranteeing of better life for all.

“Equally important is the need to ensure that Nigeria meets her historic responsibility to Africans and the Black Race as the leader of both entities.

“I congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari, the leaders and members of our party. the All Progressives Congress (APC), other parties that participated in the election and their candidates, for the keen contest and a successful election.”

I pray that God will give you good health and the wisdom needed for a successful tenure in office. Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola pic.twitter.com/n0WNPpBtTO Advertisement — Rauf Aregbesola (@raufaregbesola) March 2, 2023

Aregbesola, one of Tinubu’s longtime allies, had caused a ruckus in the buildup to the Osun State Governorship Election last year when he accused Tinubu of betrayal.

The two politicians, however, reconciled but Aregbesola was not seen at the rallies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer before the February 25 poll. Also, Tinubu lost Osun State to Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the presidential election.