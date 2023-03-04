2023 Elections: We Have Paid All Officers’ Allowances – Police

The Nigeria Police Force says it has paid all allowances of police officers deployed for the presidential and National Assembly elections.

In a statement on Saturday, Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi debunked allegations that the Force had yet to pay its staff on election duties.

Adejobi described it as astonishing to read reports that some police officers have been denied the payment of their accrued allowances, adding that such delay has not gone down well with the Force.

“The Nigeria Police Force wishes to clear the air on the alleged non-payment of elections allowances to police personnel who participated in the elections held on Saturday, 25th February 2023,” the Force spokesman said.

“The Force wishes to confirm in strong terms that it has paid all its personnel the election allowances as the mandate for the payment of the allowances due to all Police Officers has been issued and all lodgements have been made to respective Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) for onward payment to Police Officers banking with them.”

The Force urged all officers and men who have yet to receive payment of the election allowances to take up such matters with their respective banks to ensure that the process of resolving the issues responsible for the delays is fast-tracked.

“It is pertinent to reaffirm that issues of non-payment should not be ascribed to the Force as the Police Account and Budget Office has done the needful and preparations are underway to pay the second tranche of election allowances for the Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections next week,” Adejobi added.

“We are not unaware of the antics of some mischief makers peddling false publications through their paid bloggers hellbent on dragging the Force in the mud for flimsy issues.”

According to the police spokesman, the Force remains resolute in prioritising the welfare of officers, which is paramount, and bequeathing to them improved standard of living and better welfare.