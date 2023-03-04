Gunmen Abduct Taraba Monarch’s Wives, Son 

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Friday night abducted two wives and a son of the Chief of Sarkin kudu, in the Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State, Dansalama Adamu.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abdullahi Usman, confirmed this to Channels Television via a telephone interview.

The incident is happening barely three weeks after two wives and five children of the chief of Mutum biyu in the Gassol Local Government Area of the state were kidnapped and killed while one of the children escaped.

According to the police, the armed men invaded the traditional ruler’s residence on Friday night in Sarkin Kudu, when he was out of the house.

He disclosed that the gunmen are yet to establish contact with families of the victims for ransom negotiation and none of the victims’ phone number is connecting.

The police spokesman also revealed that some suspects have been arrested in connection with the abduction.

He insisted that the arrested suspects are providing useful information to the police and efforts are in top gear to rescue the victims and arrest other suspects.