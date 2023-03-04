NASS Elections: INEC Releases Results For Rivers, APC, Labour Party Win Reps Seats

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Rivers State has released the comprehensive result of the National Assembly elections conducted in the state last Saturday.

Elections were conducted in the three senatorial districts and 13 federal constituencies of the state.

The summary of the result shows that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the three senatorial seats and nine out of the 11 federal constituencies where results were published.

The other two federal constituencies were won by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Labour Party.

The elected senators are the current Deputy Governor, Dr Mrs Ipalibo Harry-Banigo (Rivers West); Senator Barinada Mpigi (Rivers South-East); and a former Commissioner for Education, Allwell Onyesoh (Rivers East).

The federal constituencies won by the PDP are Etche/Omuma, Ikwerre/Emohua, Ahoada West/Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni, Akuku-Toru/Asari-Toru, Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo, Abua-Odual/Ahoada East, Andoni/Opobo-Nkoro, Degema/Bonny, and Obio/Akpor.

The APC won in Okrika/Ogu-Bolo, and the Labour Party in Port Harcourt Constituency one.

The federal constituencies where results were not released are Khana/Gokana and Port Harcourt Constituency II.

In Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, INEC declared the election inconclusive due to the margin of lead, while in Port Harcourt Constituency II, the section was suspended over irregularities.

See the results in detail below: