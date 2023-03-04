NDLEA Meets Pakistani Agencies To Curb Illicit Drug Transportation

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has held talks with its Pakistani counterparts, to explore ways of collaboration to restrict channels of trafficking illicit substances between Nigeria and Pakistan.

According to the NDLEA, the Pakistani agencies include the Division of Controlled Drugs of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), and Controlled Substances Section of the Ministry of Narcotics Control.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Saturday, said the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), approved a delegation to the meeting held on February 27 meeting in Vienna, Austria.

The delegation reportedly comprised Director, Prosecution and Legal Services, Joseph Sunday Nbona; and Director, Operations and General Investigation, Gadzama Samuel Bashir.

Others are Head, Data/Digital Intelligence, Directorate of Intelligence, Abdulrahman Adebowale; and Directorate of Seaport Operations, Aminu Danjuma Jega.

The group was said to have been joined by the Deputy Director, Investigation and Enforcement of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Aderemi Afolabi.

“The strategic case meeting, which brought the two countries face to face to discuss their responsibilities, held under the supervision of the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB) focused on improved communication and exchange of real time intelligence using the INCB communication tools, Ion Incident Communication System, IONICS between NDLEA and the Pakistani anti-narcotics agencies,” the statement read in part.

At the end of the talks, the two delegations were said to have adopted important resolutions on how to improve their cooperation and tackle the menace of illicit drug trafficking between both countries especially pharmaceutical opioids like Tramadol.

The Pakistani delegation was reportedly composed of Mr. Ahmad Din, Director, Division of Controlled Drugs, DRAP; Mr. Arif Muhammad, Additional Director, Division of Controlled Drugs, DRAP; Mr. Ammar Ali, Director (Anti-Narcotics Force), Regional Directorate, North, ANF; and Mr. Syed Saadat Ali Bokhari, Section Officer, Controlled Substances Section, Ministry of Narcotics Control.

“They expressed commitment to improving operational communication with the NDLEA through existing networks between both countries and by using more frequently the possibilities offered by IONICS, the INCB’s tool of real time communication,” the statement said.