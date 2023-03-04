Ogun Police Commissioner Promises Impartiality Ahead Of Gov, State Assembly Elections

The Ogun State Police Command has warned politicians and their supporters to play by the rules in the build-up to the March 11 governorship and state house of assembly elections in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, gave the warning on Friday during a one-day interactive parley with members of political parties, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and other partners.

While assuring residents and other critical stakeholders of utmost professionalism and impartiality, he however warned that the long arm of the law will be made to catch up with would-be criminals bent on scuttling the electoral process.

The stakeholders noted that the successful conduct of the governorship and the house of assembly elections is important to Nigerians, making the interactive session highly instructive to ensure credible, free and fair elections

Representatives of the police, the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigerian Correctional Service, the Department of State Security (DSS), and the political class, among others, were in attendance.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Niyi Ijalaye, reassured parties concerned that the lapses observed in the presidential and National Assembly elections were being looked into.

Some of the political parties present at the interactive session pledged their support to the tenets of the Electoral Act and promised to take the message back to their supporters.