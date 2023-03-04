Two Red Cross Workers Kidnapped In Mali

Two workers with the International Committee of the Red Cross were kidnapped Saturday in Mali, the organisation’s Mali branch said on Twitter.

“We confirm the kidnapping of 02 of our colleagues this morning between Gao and Kidal”, it said, adding that the agency had been present in Mali for 32 years, and was “a neutral, independent and impartial organization”.

“We ask not to speculate on this incident so as not to hinder its resolution”, it added.

Since 2012, Mali has been in the grip of a serious security crisis. Violence, including kidnappings of foreigners and Malians, is common, the motives ranging from ransom demands to acts of reprisal.

In February, a World Health Organization (WHO) doctor who had been abducted in Mali in late January was freed.

AFP