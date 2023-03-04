Why Lagos Govt Is Opposed To Exhuming Chrisland Student’s Remains – Ministry

The Lagos State Government, on Saturday, expressed opposition to exhuming the remains of a student of Chrisland Schools, Whitney Omodesola Adeniran, who died under mysterious circumstances.

Her death occurred amid the school’s inter-house sports activities on Thursday, February 9 at the Agege Stadium.

According to a statement by the Director Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Alo Grace, Adeniran’s death was as a result of asphyxia and electrocution, as indicated by an autopsy conducted by Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Justice is aware of the current ongoing dialogue about the alleged plans to exhume the body of the late Whitney Omodesola Adeniran, a student of Chrisland Schools whose death as revealed by the autopsy, conducted by Lagos State University Teaching Hospital was as a result of asphyxia and electrocution,” the statement reads in part.

“Whilst we have not received any such official communication requesting for exhumation, however if and when we do receive such a request, we shall be opposed to it.

“In any event, the circumstances for exhumation under the Coroners’ Systems Law, 2015 do not arise in this case. Additionally, it is not our intention to further traumatize the deceased’s family.”

The ministry noted that it was working closely with the police had reportedly given their reassurance that the duplicate case file would be forwarded on Monday, March 6, 2023 to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions to aid the speedy issuance of Legal Advice.