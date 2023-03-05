Police Kill Two Suspected Kidnappers In Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi State have killed two suspected kidnappers at Rafin Gora in Ningi Local Government Area the state, rescuing their victim.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Ahmed Wakil, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, saying the gunmen invaded the home of a resident at Rafin Gora and attempted to kidnap his 28-year-old son.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Shoot Traditional Ruler Dead In Kano

“The victim resisted the kidnap attempt and was shot multiple times in his lower abdomen while trying to escape,” he said.

“Police operatives in conjunction with a local vigilance group mobilised to the scene to confront the kidnappers who welcomed them with sporadic gunshots. Two of them met their waterloo, while one AK47 was recovered from them.”

Wakil, a Superintendent of Police, said the 28-year-old victim was rescued and immediately taken to the Federal Medical Centre at Birnin Kudu for treatment.

According to the police spokesman, a manhunt has been launched for the fleeing suspects so they could face the law.