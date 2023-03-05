Rivers LP, APC, And PDP Guber Candidates Share Plans For State 

With days left to the polls, three candidates in the Rivers State governorship election have shared their agenda for the oil-rich state.

The Labour Party (LP)’s Beatrice Itubo, Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP)’s were on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics where they reeled out their plans for the South-South state.

APC’s Tonye Cole wants to make Rivers a multi-city state, and revive the economy to create jobs for the teeming youthful population.

One of his main plans is to cut down unemployment by 40 percent if he is elected as the governor of Rivers State.

To make this happen, he is promising to revamp the agricultural sector and explore other areas to create wealth.

‘This is the right time’

For LP’s Itubo, her candidature is a divine mandate predicated on saving the people.

“I have the capacity to turn Rivers State around,” she said.

“This is the right time. Even in the Bible times, when things become difficult – that is when men are afraid – God always uses women to come to the rescue,” the LP candidate added.

“So, this time around, I am seeing myself as the Deborah of our time whom God wants to use to rescue the state from tyranny, misrule, and everything that represents undemocratic processes.”

She claimed the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), APC and other bigger parties have been recycling themselves and have not satisfied the yearnings of the people.

Expressing optimism about the exercise, she claimed her party won the presidential poll in Rivers State and will reclaim its “stolen” mandate”.

Before the LP candidate’s appearance, the SDP flagbearer shared his vision for the people.

Abe who has education as one of his key focus areas promised to make things better.

While education is not cheap, the SDP candidate said his government will ensure that it is qualitative.

According to him, his government plans to give bursaries, loans, and other financial aid to students especially indigent ones to continue their studies.