Whitney Adeniran: Chrisland School To Remain Shut – Lagos Govt

The Lagos State Government has said Chrisland Secondary School will remain shut as it investigates the death of Whitney Omodesola Adeniran.

Miss Adeniran, a 12-year-old student of the school, was said to have slumped during her school’s inter-house sport on February 9.

Following the controversial circumstance surrounding the student’s death, the state government through the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, immediately ordered a coroner’s inquest into the matter to ascertain the cause of death.

In a statement on Saturday, the State Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, said without prejudice to the criminal proceedings, the decision to shut the school is to “further interrogate endangerment of students and other concerns.”

“We once again, commiserate with the family of the deceased even as we reassure Lagosians that anyone found culpable in this case will be held accountable in accordance with the law,” she stated.

The Commissioner also highlighted the steps the Lagos government has taken in response to the reports of Miss Adediran’s death, noting that the state’s joint task force in charge of the implementation of the Safeguarding and Child Protection Policy, which comprises ministries, departments and agencies, including the ministries of Youth and Social Development, Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency and Lagos State Safety Commission, embarked on various fact-finding visits.

“Officials visited the school premises and Agege Stadium, the venue of the inter-house sports activities. A condolence visit was made to Whitney’s family, to commiserate with them and reassure them of the State Government’s’ commitment to ensuring we unravel the facts surrounding the unfortunate incident.

“The school was also closed to students since the incident borders on the safety of children. The closure equally paved the way for unhindered investigation and afforded all stakeholders, including parents, students, staff and friends of the deceased, time to grieve,” she said.

The state government also condemned the alleged plans to exhume the student’s corpse for another autopsy, noting that it would oppose such a request.