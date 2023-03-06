Army Begins Probe After Soldier Allegedly Kills Colleagues, Self In Sokoto

The Nigerian Army on Monday said it has begun probing the incident of a soldier who allegedly killed his colleagues and himself at Forward Operations Base Rabbah, Sokoto State.

In a statement, the Director of Army Public Relations Officer, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said the incident occurred Sunday evening.

According to him, the troops were deployed for internal security operations in the area.

Onyema stated that the circumstances leading to the incident could not be immediately ascertained, adding that the soldier who killed his colleagues also shot himself immediately.

“The Nigerian Army has instituted investigations into the unfortunate incident of a soldier, who killed his colleagues and himself at Forward Operations Base Rabbah, Sokoto State. The sad and rare incident occurred on the evening of Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the FOB, where troops were deployed for Internal Security Operations,” the statement read.

“The circumstances leading to the incident could not be immediately ascertained, as the soldier who killed his colleagues also shot himself immediately.

“The authorities of the Nigerian Army are deeply concerned about this unusual and ugly development and have therefore instituted a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident. It is envisaged that the findings of the BOI will help forestall such ugly and bizarre occurrences in the future.”

He said the General Officer Commanding, the 8 Division Nigerian Army, who also doubles as the Commander, of Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji, Major General Godwin Mutkut, and other senior officers have visited the location.

The army spokesman urged them to be their brother’s keepers and report any anomaly observed amongst their colleagues in order to forestall such incidents, encouraging them to remain calm and committed to the discharge of their duties.