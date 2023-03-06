Eleven Years After, Yobe Govt Lifts Ban On Motorbike Riding

After a decade of Boko Haram insurgency, the Yobe State government has lifted a ban on the riding of motorbikes across seven local government councils of the state.

Special Adviser on Security Affairs to Governor Mai Mala Buni, Brigadier General Dahiru Abdulsalam, disclosed this in a press statement signed and made available to journalists in Damaturu the state capital on Monday.

According to him, the motorbikes are to operate between 6 am and 6 pm daily, not to be used for commercial purposes ‘Achaba’ and there will be no conveyance of passengers on motorbikes.

“Only a rider will be allowed without any other person on the motorbike, there should be proper registration, licensing, and documentation of all motorbikes and riders in the affected LGAs by the Yobe State Road Traffic Management Agency (YOROTA) and the Yobe State Vehicle Licensing Authority,” the statement read.

The statement further explained that: “Motorbikes are to operate within their respective LGAs only and any motorbike rider(s) that conveys passenger(s) would be sanctioned in accordance with extant rules and regulations”.

General Abdulsalam revealed there would be no inter-local government area movement with motorbikes and anyone found violating the condition would be appropriately sanctioned.

The affected local government areas include Bursari, Geidam, Yunusari, Tarmuwa, Gujba, Gulani, and Damaturu the state capital.