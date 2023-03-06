FG Raises Concerns Over Impact Of Funding, Others On National Census 

The Minister of State for Budget and Planning, Clem Agba, has expressed concern over the impact of funding, insecurity and cultural differences on the conduct of the 2023 National Housing and Population Census.

The census is scheduled to hold between March 29 and April 2.

Agba spoke on Monday at a meeting with members of the private sector and development partners in Abuja, which was convened to address grey areas for a successful exercise nationwide.

The minister explained that over 60 percent of funds needed for the census had been released, adding that funding intervention from development partners remains key.

The meeting was the second for officials of the National Population Commission (NPC), development partners, the diplomatic corps, and members of the private sector amid preparations for the National Housing and Population Census.

One of the objectives of the meeting being how to source for funds for the exercise, the NPC promised to manage the funds in a transparent manner.

Although there were pockets of insecurity when the NPC conducted the enumeration area demarcation in some local governments, the Chairman of the Commission allayed fears that the exercise may not hold in some communities.

Channels Television reports that representatives of development organisations are lending a hand of support for the effectiveness of the exercise, seeing its significance to national development.