2023 Elections: Sanwo-Olu Has Done So Well, He Deserves A Second Term – Osoba

A former Ogun State Governor, Olusegun Osoba, has urged the Lagos electorate to re-elect Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the forthcoming governorship poll, saying he has done “so well”.

Speaking during an interview on Sunday, Osoba said Sanwo-Olu has done “so much” in Lagos and based on his performance, he deserved to be voted for en masse on Saturday.

Osoba, who expressed his displeasure over the voting pattern against APC in Lagos State, especially at Ikoyi, Eti-Osa Local Government Area (LGA) during the last presidential election, urged Lagos residents to redeem themselves by voting for a performing government.

“Lagos has given so much to all of us, let us pay back by showing gratitude to a Governor (Sanwo-Olu) who I believe has done his best,” Osoba was quoted as saying in a statement by Sanwo-Olu’s media aide, Gboyega Akosile.

The former Ogun State governor also appealed to Lagos residents, especially youths, Ndigbo in the state, and religious leaders not to allow ethnicity and religion be a dividing factor in the forthcoming governorship election in Lagos State.

“In Lagos, it hurts me and it gives me sleepless nights when educated people and others voted against APC in Ikoyi for example. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has done so well in Ikoyi. Ikoyi was totally run down; it was almost becoming a slum. And when Sanwo-Olu came in, he did so much renewal in Ikoyi.

“He has done a lot to fix Glover Road and McPherson Avenue with heavy drainage to address the flooding. He has also worked on Lateef Jakande, McDonald all the way down to Cooper Road, Alexander and Queen Drive.

“He has done so much renewal and yet some of us elites whose property value had gone [up] almost 50 percent voted blindly. I thought we would vote according to performance.

“Anywhere in the world, you assess a government and vote based on performance. I hope they will redeem their image. How can the Ikoyi voting pattern be against a government that performed?

“They voted against APC. What is their reason? Tunji Bello used to tell me about the efforts they always make to pump water every flooding period to save us from heavy flooding. So, it [defies] all reasonable logic the way people; educated people voted in Ikoyi for example, where I lived,” he stated.