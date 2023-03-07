Fire Razes Villages In Jigawa

A fire has ravaged Malamawar Dangoli, Karangi, and Kwalele villages in Kiyawa Local Government Area of Jigawa State, destroying properties worth millions of naira.

The fire, which started on Sunday, consumed houses, livestock, animals, farm products, and other valuables in its path.

Fortunately, no loss of lives has been recorded, but some family members are reportedly missing.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu Adam, confirmed this in a statement to Channels Television on Tuesday.

“No loss of lives recorded so far, but some of the family members suspected to have run for their lives are missing,” the terse statement read.

A team of firefighters and policemen from state, federal, and airport fire services arrived at the scene to combat the blaze.

The Director of the State Fire Service, Ibrahim Abdullahi Gumel, blamed the fire on the burning of bamboo kept in the villages by unknown individuals.

He advised people to refrain from burning bushes and refuse centres near villages during this dry season.

“We urge people to be more cautious with fire and avoid burning bushes and refuse centres in or near their villages,” he said.

The affected villagers are now counting their losses, as the inferno consumed everything in its path. The incident has left many families devastated and without shelter.

As the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, authorities are reminding residents to be vigilant and take extra precautions to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency in Jigawa also confirmed the incident, saying the fire began as a result of heavy wind which picks the fire from a local cooking stove to a thatched fence.

He said, the fire razed from house to house and they lost many of their properties and food storage.

“However, I along with the deputy governor are heading to the villages and we would give them food, clothes, and blankets as relief materials,” he added.