FULL LIST: INEC Releases Names Of Senators-Elect

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the full list of senators-elect following Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

INEC published the names of the lawmakers on Tuesday just as the newly-elected senators received their certificates of return from the electoral umpire.

READ ALSO: Labour Party Makes Inroads Into NASS, Clinches Six Senate, 34 Reps Seats

LIST OF NIGERIA’S SENATORS ELECT 2023

Below is a list of the newly-elected Nigerian senators who won the 2023 National Assembly poll: