Atiku In Closed-Door Meeting With IBB In Minna

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the February 25 elections, Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday paid an unscheduled visit to the former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retired).

The former vice president who arrived at the Minna International airport around 11 am in the morning was received by the former governor of Niger State, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu. He then moved straight to the uphill mansion of the elder statesman in Minna.

READ ALSO: It’s Tinubu’s Turn! Former Lagos Gov Declared Nigeria’s President-Elect

Channels Television gathered that the meeting between the duo lasted for over one hour.

According to findings, the visit is not unconnected with the just concluded elections in the country and to make official complaints about the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s inability to conduct a free, fair, and acceptable election sequel to his rejection and calling for the cancellation of the result.

Also, Atiku Abubakar was in Minna to welcome General Babangida after his return from a foreign medical trip.

Atiku lost to his main rival of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu who polled 8,794,726 votes. He came tops in 12 of Nigeria’s 36 states and secured significant numbers in several other states to claim the highest number of votes.

The 76-year-old, who has now run for president six times, got 6,984,520 votes, while the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, who, in less than a year, galvanised young voters in a manner some have described as unprecedented finished the race with 6,101,533.

Both Atiku and Obi are not happy with the outcome of the election and have approached the court to challenge the result.