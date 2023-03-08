INEC To Conduct Supplementary Election In Doguwa Constituency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will conduct supplementary elections in the Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State.

This decision comes after the Returning Officer for the federal constituency elections held on February 25, Ibrahim Yakasai reviewed the results of the elections held in the area.

According to Yakasai, the commission had reviewed the initial results that were allegedly announced by him under duress. He stated that INEC, in compliance with the provisions of the electoral act, had reviewed the results.

Announcing the reviewed results, he stated that “the reviewed elections results stand as follows, APC 39,732, NNPP 34, 798, PDP 7,091.” He also explained that there were cancellations of results in 13 polling units.

He added that “the total number of votes domiciled in the polling units that were cancelled had submerged the margin of votes difference cast in favour of the duo of APC and NNPP”.

He further explained that the total number of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected in the 13 polling units that were cancelled stood at 6,917 as against the over 4,000 votes margin between the APC and NNPP.

Yakasai said that INEC will conduct supplementary elections in the affected units to determine the winner of the February 25 Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency poll.

INEC had removed the name of the embattled leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, who is from the constituency from the list of election winners.

Channels Television had reported how Doguwa was arrested for his alleged involvement in the killing of several persons and burning of the secretariat of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP). The lawmaker was subsequently remanded at a Kano prison but granted bail. He is standing trial for alleged culpable homicide.