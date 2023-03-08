Buhari Returns From Qatar, Arrives Daura For Gov Poll

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday returned to Nigeria after a four-day trip to Doha, Qatar, where he participated in the 5th United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries, LCDs.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, the Nigerian leader arrived in Katsina at 4.50 pm. On the ground to receive the President at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua International Airport were the State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, and his cabinet members. Thereafter, he proceeded to his hometown, Daura, by chopper.

The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Faruk, and the Emirate Council were at the helipad to welcome the President in Daura.

President Buhari will remain in Daura until after the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections this weekend.

Buhari used the opportunity of his Doha trip to participate in the United Nations conference, where he, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, and other world leaders mobilised political will, solidarity, and actions to transform LCDs by finding sustainable solutions to the challenges of poverty, food insecurity, hunger, weak infrastructure, poor health facilities, and climate change among other problems.

He also fostered closer relations with foreign leaders and promote the nation’s engagements at the regional and global levels. He also met with Nigerian professionals residing in Qatar.