Court Adjourns N21bn Fraud Trial Of Ex-Air Chief Amosu, Others Till June 7

The Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned till June 7 for further hearing in the alleged N21bn fraud involving a former Chief of Air Staff, Adesola Amosu, and two others.

Amosu is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged conspiracy and conversion of the funds belonging to the Nigerian Air Force to their personal use. Also being prosecuted with him are a former Chief of Account and Budgeting, and Air Commodore Gbadebo Owodunni, a former Director of Finance and Budgeting.

On Tuesday, November 13, 2018, the anti-graft agency re-arraigned Amosu and the defendant on an amended 13-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N21bn.

At the resumed sitting on Wednesday, the first prosecution witness, Okechukwu Akube, narrated how the sum of N2bn was transferred from the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) into the NAF Special Emergency Account on September 15, 2014, and 23rd September 23, 2014, respectively.

When asked by the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, SAN, to disclose his findings regarding where the funds deposited in Exhibit A3, which is a statement of account of NAF Special Emergency Account, ended up, Akube continuing his examination-in-Chief, stated that several transfers were made into Delfina Oil and Gas Limited, McAllan Oil And Gas Limited and Trapezites BDC.

He added that other sums of money from these three companies were sent to Divention Construction Limited.

Also, when asked what business his team had with the property on 40A, Bourdillon Street, Ikoyi, Lagos, as well as his findings during investigations, the witness explained that after the inflows from NIMASA were received, “Divention Construction Limited was one of the recipients of the funds”.

Further investigations, according to him, revealed that the proceeds into exhibit A24 were used to procure a property, which was 40A, Bourdillon Street, Ikoyi, Lagos on behalf of the second defendant for personal use.

The case was adjourned till June 7 and 8, 2023 for the continuation of trial.