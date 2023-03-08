Fire Razes Shops At Lagos Auto Spare Parts Market

Some shops were razed at the Akere Spare Parts Market, Olodi-Apapa in the Ajegunle area of Lagos State following a fire outbreak in early hours of Wednesday.

The Lagos State Fire Service, however, said its Ajegunle fire station has subdued the fire.

According to the statement signed by the Director of the Service, Margaret Adeseye, the Service was alerted of the fire outbreak at about 03:28 on Wednesday.

She said the Ajegunle Fire Station upon arrival discovered that rows of shops that traded in auto spare parts were on fire.

This, she said, led the Sari-Iganmu and Ilupeju Fire Crews of the Agency to join the team to subdue the raging fire and salvage a nearby filling station with a fully loaded 33,000 litres PMS tanker, amongst other adjoining buildings.

.

Adeseye disclosed that a male adult with gunshot wound was recovered around the scene of the incident..

The Fire Service said the cause of the fire is suspicious and will require detailed investigation to ascertain.