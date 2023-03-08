Gunmen Kidnap Three Persons In Niger State 

Three persons have been abducted by gunmen in Beji town of Bosso local government council of Niger state.

They were kidnapped on Tuesday.

An investigation revealed that the gunmen entered the town around one o’clock in the morning and started shooting in the air for over two hours to scare the people before executing their nefarious act.

The operation took place behind Beji General Hospital which is just a stone’s throw from the main town without any challenge from security agencies or vigilante members.

A woman and her two daughters were abducted from their home and taken to an unknown destination by the assailants while their male tenant who was abducted along with them later escaped by the whiskers.

So far, there is no contact between her family members and the kidnappers for the payment of ransom.

The police are yet to comment on the matter. Efforts to speak with the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Wasiu Abiodun proved abortive as of the time of this report.