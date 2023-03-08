Ifeanyi Odii Remains Our Governorship Candidate In Ebonyi – PDP

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its attention has been drawn to mischievous misinformation being peddled by some anti-democratic elements claiming that the PDP do not have a Governorship Candidate in Ebonyi State.

In its reaction to these claims, the PDP in a statement on Tuesday stressed that Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii is and remains the Governorship Candidate of the PDP in Ebonyi State for the Saturday, March 11, 2023 Governorship election.

READ ALSO: Six Reportedly Killed, 50 Others Kidnapped As Gunmen Attack Niger LGAs

The PDP in very strong terms condemned the misinformation as the handiwork of enemies of the party whose aim is to cause confusion, distract the party members and mislead the people of Ebonyi State who have already made up their minds to vote in our Candidate, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as the next Governor of Ebonyi State.

The party urged its teeming members and supporters in Ebonyi State to disregard the said misinformation and continue to support our Candidate, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii as he marches on to victory on Saturday.