Police Investigate Suspected Arson At Lagos Spare Parts Market

The Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation into suspected arson at the Akere Motor Spare Parts Market in the Apapa area of the state.

In a statement, the police spokesman in the state, Benjamin Hundeyin said though the fire was put out around 3am, a 65-year-old security guard lost his life in the incident.

Meanwhile, traders at the market have lamented the loss of several millions of naira. Reports have it that some group of gunmen came around 2:30am and set the market ablaze, killing a man identified the security guard.

Similarly, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service in a statement earlier on Wednesday said the deceased male adult had “gunshot injury”, fuelling suspicion that the fire was a deliberate attack on the market.

However, Hundeyin said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Idowu Owohunwa urged Lagosians to remain calm as the State Criminal Investigation Department has been directed to take over investigation towards unravelling the true circumstances surrounding the attack.

He equally called for restraints in giving any form of extraneous coloration to the incident, while assuring that the outcome of the investigation will be made public.