Six Reportedly Killed, 50 Others Kidnapped As Gunmen Attack Niger LGAs

Six persons have been reportedly killed and fifty others abducted by gunmen in Rafi and Wishishi Local Government Areas of Niger State.

Sources say the deaths occurred after an exchange of fire between military operatives and gunmen, a gun-battle that left several others injured.

An indigene of a village in Rafi local government council who spoke under anonymity, told Channels Television that among the six persons killed is a 6 months pregnant mother.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Shoot Traditional Ruler Dead In Kano

Villagers in their separate conversations expressed shock on why the attack is coming barely some few days to the governorship and House of Assembly elections in Nigeria.

A similar attack took place few days to the Presidential and National Assembly elections in Mariga local government council of the state.

Confirming the latest incident, Niger State Commissioner for Internal Security and Humanitarian Affairs, Mr Emmanuel Umar said they are yet to ascertain the real number of casualties, noting that the government is not resting on it’s oars to rid the state of all forms of criminality.