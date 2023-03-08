Zamafara Senatorial Rerun: INEC Should Declare Me Winner, Says PDP Candidate

The Zamfara Central Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the 2023 National Assembly elections, Ikra Bilbis wants the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to declare him as the winner of February 25, Election.

He made the call while addressing journalists in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital over the issues which arose during and after the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections in the State.

The PDP senatorial candidate, Ikra Bilbis described as unfounded and not true the claim by the collation officer Professor Ahmad Galadima that the cancelation of the election’s results at 19 wards and 74 polling units across four Local Government Areas were due to over voting and terrorist’s attack.

Bilbis explained that he carried out Independent research which showed that there were no over voting in those polling units and said that people have since left the places where the Collation officer claimed terrorists launched an attack which resulted in the cancelation of the election’s results.

He disclosed that he polled 93,120 votes to defeat his closest Challenger the senatorial candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Kabiru Marafa who scored 79,144 votes.

The PDP senatorial candidate Bilbis said, he had written to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu that he won the election and the commission should release the results and declare him winner of the Zamfara Central senatorial election.

He wondered why the Collation officer, Professor Ahmad Galadima knowing fully well he Okra Bilbis senatorial candidate of the PDP scored 93,120 as against his opponent the candidate of the APC, Senator Kabiru Marafa who got 79,144 votes instead of the Collation officer to declare him winner, he then announced the election inconclusive in the district.