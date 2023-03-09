Two Dead, Several Injured As Train Crushes BRT Bus In Lagos 

Two persons have been confirmed killed and 84 persons injured when a moving train rammed into a BRT bus at the PWD bus stop in the Ikeja area of the state on Thursday morning.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) spokesman, Adebayo Taofiq confirmed the sad incident in a telephone chat with our correspondent.

Though the bus involved in the crash is the same as the regular BRT buses in the state, Taofiq said the bus was a staff bus of the Lagos State Government.

Also, a spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency in Lagos, Ibrahim Farinloye said, “Two adult females staff of the State Government dead and several injured evacuated.”

“The State Government staff bus was trying to cross the PWD/Sogunle rail crossing while the train coming into Lagos from Abeokuta trapped the bus on its rail,” he added.

First responders have since arrived the scene and rescue activities are currently ongoing.

See photos from the scene: